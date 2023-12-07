WhichCar
2012 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rc My11 3.6L Petrol C/Chas

2012 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rc My11 3.6L Petrol C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2012 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1446 kg
Gcm 5300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 297 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 313 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R15
Rear Tyre 225/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Mmmtfr27H3T000111
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand