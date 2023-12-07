Specifications for the 2012 Honda Accord Euro Luxury Navi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Honda Accord Euro Luxury Navi 10 My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1605 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Jhmcu2%809C200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $475
