Specifications for the 2012 Honda City Vti-L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Honda City Vti-L GM 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4410 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mrhgm2%409P0#1234
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Vehicle Stability Control