2012 Honda Civic Si Fk My11 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Honda Civic Si Fk My11 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1504 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0X17
Rear Rim Size 7.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Shhfk2#409U212345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

