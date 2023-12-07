WhichCar
2012 Honda Civic Vti-S Fk 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Honda Civic Vti-S Fk 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Honda Civic Vti-S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2605 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4300 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1277 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1790 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Bottom Of Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Shhfk2840Cu300001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

