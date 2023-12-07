Specifications for the 2012 Honda Cr-V Vti-S (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Honda Cr-V Vti-S (4X4) 30 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhrm48#0Dp0%0011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,000
|E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$58,400
|Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$51,700
|Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,400
|Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Vti X7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,600
|Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$55,600
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,300
|E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$59,900
|Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$53,000
|Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$44,500
|Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,800
|Vti X7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,800
|Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,000