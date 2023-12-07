WhichCar
2012 Honda Insight Vti-L Hybrid 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2012 Honda Insight Vti-L Hybrid 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Honda Insight Vti-L Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1870 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4405 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1200 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 109 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 167 Nm
Makimum Power 76 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R16
Rear Tyre 185/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmze2850Bs200011
Country Manufactured Japan