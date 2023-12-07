Specifications for the 2012 HSV Maloo R8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 HSV Maloo R8 E3 My12.5 6.2L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1721 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|325 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|317 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ep42W$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Lane Change Warning - $1,500
- Performance Brake Package - $3,790