Specifications for the 2012 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ed. (Dual Fuel). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ed. (Dual Fuel) V3 My12 6.2L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1721 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|305 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|18.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|317 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Zk4%&$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System