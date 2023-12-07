Specifications for the 2012 HSV Senator Signature (Dual Fuel). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 HSV Senator Signature (Dual Fuel) E3 My12 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Active Seq
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4947 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1792 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|329 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|317 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Bi Modal Exhaust - $2,290
- Lane Change Warning - $1,290
- Leather Trim Special - $1,490
- Power Sunroof - $1,990