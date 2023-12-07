WhichCar
2012 Hyundai I20 Active Pb My12.5 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2012 Hyundai I20 Active Pb My12.5 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai I20 Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1493 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 3940 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R14
Rear Tyre 175/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Under Front Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Malba31Clam123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured India

