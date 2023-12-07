Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai I40 Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Hyundai I40 Active Vf 1.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1591 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1597 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhl#81D$%U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450