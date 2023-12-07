Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai Iload Crew. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Hyundai Iload Crew Tq My13 2.5L Diesel 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1685 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|5125 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2156 kg
|Gcm
|5230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1115 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|253 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|160 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmfwbh7Jr8U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Barn Doors - $550
- Electronic Stability Program - $700
- Metallic Paint - $695