2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Slx (FWD) Cm My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Slx (FWD) Cm My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Slx (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1760 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2570 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 685 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 230 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 335 Nm
Makimum Power 204 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 6 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhsg81Gnau111122
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

