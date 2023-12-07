Specifications for the 2012 Infiniti M 30D GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Infiniti M 30D GT Y51 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1776 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1B#Ay51A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500