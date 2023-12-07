WhichCar
2012 Infiniti M 37 S Premium Y51 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Infiniti M 37 S Premium Y51 3.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Infiniti M 37 S Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1702 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 245/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1B#Ay51A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan