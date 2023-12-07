WhichCar
2012 Jaguar Xf 3.0D Premium Luxury My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2012 Jaguar Xf 3.0D Premium Luxury My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Jaguar Xf 3.0D Premium Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4966 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Sajaa042?Cns12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

