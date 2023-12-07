Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4) Kk 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|196 mm
|Wheelbase
|2694 mm
|Height
|1797 mm
|Length
|4493 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2040 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73.8 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|314 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Upper Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J8G458K*%W123466
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Sliding Fabric Sunroof - $3,000
- Satellite Navigation - $3,000