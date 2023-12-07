Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Wk 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1634 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1781 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1943 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2191 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2949 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|327 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|259 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J4R25Gt&@C000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $3,250
- Luxury Pack - $3,250
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Off Road Group - $1,950
- Power Sunroof - $3,250
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450