Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4) Wk 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1634 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1781 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1943 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2191 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2949 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93.5 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|327 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|259 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J4R25Gt&@C000001
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Dual Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $3,250
- Luxury Pack - $3,250
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Off Road Group - $1,950
- Power Sunroof - $3,250
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450