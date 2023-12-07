Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt 8 Alpine. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Srt 8 Alpine Wk My13 6.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1634 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1764 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1943 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2336 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2948 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2268 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|612 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|328 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|624 Nm
|Makimum Power
|344 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C4Rjfhj&@0000111
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Quadradrive System
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450