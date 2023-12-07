Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Patriot Limited 70Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Patriot Limited 70Th Anniversary Mk My11 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J8F748W*#D000011
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Side & Head Airbags - $550
- Technology Pack - $2,750