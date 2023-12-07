Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 70Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 70Th Anniversary Jk My11 3.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2424 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1855 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|146 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|In Rear Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|1J%Fe54$X@L000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hardtop
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $490
- Satellite Navigation - $1,750
- Side Front AirBags - $450
