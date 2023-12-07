WhichCar
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Renegade Sport (4X4) Jk My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Hardtop

2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Renegade Sport (4X4) Jk My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Renegade Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2947 mm
Height 1865 mm
Length 4751 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 2050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 285 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6350
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 347 Nm
Makimum Power 209 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/75 R17
Rear Tyre 255/75 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location In Rear Luggage Compartment
VIN Number 1C4%Jwkg*#L000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

