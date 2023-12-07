Specifications for the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport (4X4) Jk My13 3.6L Petrol 4D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2947 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4751 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|347 Nm
|Makimum Power
|209 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|In Rear Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|1C4%Jwkg*#L000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $490
- Satellite Navigation - $2,650
- Side Front AirBags - $450
