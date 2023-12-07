WhichCar
2012 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4) My12 2.2L Diesel Crew C/Chas

2012 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4) My12 2.2L Diesel Crew C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1511 mm
Ground Clearance 314 mm
Wheelbase 3225 mm
Height 2021 mm
Length 5170 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 2120 kg
Gcm 7000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1380 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 295 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 7.50 R16
Rear Tyre 7.50 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Salldkfs77A123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

