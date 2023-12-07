Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 Tdv6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 Tdv6 My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1887 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|2022 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2583 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3240 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|754 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|26000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallaaa13Aa000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Tow Pack
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $1,590
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,860
- Electronic Differential Lock - $1,060
- Heated Front Seats - $2,260
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,100
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,800
- Parking Distance Control Front - $900
- Power Sunroof - $3,860
- Reversing Camera - $1,050
- Satellite Navigation - $4,980
- Television - $1,580
- Xenon Headlights - $1,000