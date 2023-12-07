WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Discovery 4
  4. 5.0 V8

2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 5.0 V8 My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 5.0 V8 My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 5.0 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover Discovery 4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1887 mm
Length 4838 mm
Width 2022 mm
Kerb Weight 2548 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 692 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 328 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 276 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallaaad3Aa000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United Kingdom