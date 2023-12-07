Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 5.0 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 5.0 V8 My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1887 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|2022 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2548 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3240 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|692 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|328 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|276 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallaaad3Aa000011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Tow Pack
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,800