Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Freelander 2 Sd4 Hse Luxury (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Land Rover Freelander 2 Sd4 Hse Luxury (4X4) Lf My13 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salfa27%?7H000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $625
- Luxury Pack - $6,890
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Power Sunroof - $3,300