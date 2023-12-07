WhichCar
2012 Land Rover Freelander 2 Xs (4X4) Lf My11 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Land Rover Freelander 2 Xs (4X4) Lf My11 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2012 Land Rover Freelander 2 Xs (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1611 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 2005 mm
Kerb Weight 1805 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Salfa27%?7H000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured United Kingdom