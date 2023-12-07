WhichCar
2012 Lexus Rx450H F-Sport Gyl15R My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Lexus Rx450H F-Sport Gyl15R My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2012 Lexus Rx450H F-Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2165 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 317 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jtjbc11A205123456
Country Manufactured Japan