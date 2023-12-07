Specifications for the 2012 Mazda BT-50 Xtr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mazda BT-50 Xtr (4X4) 3.2L Diesel Freestyle Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|237 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1810 mm
|Length
|5365 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2037 kg
|Gcm
|5950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1163 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Up0Y#$00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Diff Locks
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,660
|GT (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,260
|GT (4X4) Standard Tray Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,153
|Thunder (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,095
|Xtr (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,540
|Xtr (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,880
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,280
|Xtr (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$56,780
|Xtr (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,773
|Xs (4X2) C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,520
|Speed (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,690
|Xs (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,883
|Xt (4X2) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,520
|Xt (4X2) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,020
|Xt (4X2) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$46,060
|Xt (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,460
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,520
|Xt (4X4) 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,020
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,830
|Xt (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$51,330
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,230
|Xt (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,730
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,020
|Xt (4X4) C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$43,520
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$41,883
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$45,103
|Xt (4X2) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$48,953
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,383
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,883
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,603
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray 2D Freestyle Cab Chass
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,103
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,723
|Xt (4X4) Standard Tray Dual C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,223