2012 Mazda CX-7 Classic (FWD) Er My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Mazda CX-7 Classic (FWD) Er My10 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Activemati
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2012 Mazda CX-7 Classic (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1627 mm
Tracking Rear 1622 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1645 mm
Length 4693 mm
Width 1872 mm
Kerb Weight 1589 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 223 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R17
Rear Tyre 215/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jm0Er10L200123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan