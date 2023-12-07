WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C200
  4. Cdi Elegance Be

2012 Mercedes-Benz C200 Cdi Elegance Be W204 My12 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Mercedes-Benz C200 Cdi Elegance Be W204 My12 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C200 Cdi Elegance Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1474 mm
Length 4706 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2042012F000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $100,000
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $76,800
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $89,700
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,900