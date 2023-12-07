WhichCar
2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg W204 My13 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg W204 My13 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4590 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 335 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2040772F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany