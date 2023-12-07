WhichCar
2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 Be 218 4.7L Petrol 4D Coupe

2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 Be 218 4.7L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4996 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2375 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 231 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2183732A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany