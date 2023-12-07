Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 Be 218 4.7L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1598 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4996 mm
|Width
|1881 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2375 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2183732A000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $5,700
- Air Suspension - $4,800
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,825
- Exclusive Pack - $5,600
- Heated Rear Seats - $950
- Leather Trim Special - $3,500
- Night View Assist - $3,500