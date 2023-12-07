Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 207 My11 4.7L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|108 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1805 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2165 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2074722F123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,900
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,100
- Leather Trim Special - $3,500
- Metallic Paint Special - $6,000