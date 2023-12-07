WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. S350
  4. 221 My11

2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 221 My11 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 221 My11 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 221 My11. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz S350 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1606 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5085 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1905 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2475 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R18
Rear Tyre 255/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2210572A000012
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany