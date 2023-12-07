WhichCar
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230 My11 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230 My11. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 2045 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 275 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 369 g/km
Green House 2
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 830 Nm
Makimum Power 380 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2304772F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany