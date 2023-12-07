Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Viano 3.0 Cdi Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz Viano 3.0 Cdi Be 639 My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1875 mm
|Length
|4993 mm
|Width
|1901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Rear Air Suspension, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|22000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wdf63981323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Suspension
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,090
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,550
- Picnic Tables - $1,200