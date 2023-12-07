Specifications for the 2012 Nissan Patrol St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Nissan Patrol St (4X4) Gu Viii 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|5050 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|125 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|313 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|3200
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|354 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tesy61A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Diff Locks
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $475
