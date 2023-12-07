Specifications for the 2012 Nissan X-Trail St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Nissan X-Trail St (4X4) T31 Series 5 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|228 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1T*Nt31A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390