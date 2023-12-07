Specifications for the 2012 Opel Astra Cdti Select. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Opel Astra Cdti Select Pj 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1561 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4419 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|730 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpe6En$%#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $695
- Premium Package - $4,500
- Satellite Navigation - $1,250