Specifications for the 2012 Opel Insignia Cdti Select Sports Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Opel Insignia Cdti Select Sports Tourer Ga 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2737 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4908 mm
|Width
|1856 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1699 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lgs8Gm%#1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $695