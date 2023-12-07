WhichCar
2012 Peugeot 3008 Allure 2.0 Hdi My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Peugeot 3008 Allure 2.0 Hdi My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2012 Peugeot 3008 Allure 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1532 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2613 mm
Height 1635 mm
Length 4365 mm
Width 1837 mm
Kerb Weight 1502 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf30Urhhabs123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France

