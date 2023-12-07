Specifications for the 2012 Peugeot 308 Cc Allure Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Peugeot 308 Cc Allure Turbo 11 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1517 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1605 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1270 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf34B5Ftf00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Front - $400
- Satellite Navigation - $1,500
