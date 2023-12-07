Specifications for the 2012 Peugeot 4008 Active (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Peugeot 4008 Active (4X2) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1609 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1632 mm
|Length
|4340 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|197 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Buafz#Cz123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $800