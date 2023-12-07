WhichCar
2012 Porsche Boxster S 981 My13 3.4L Petrol 2D Roadster

2012 Porsche Boxster S 981 My13 3.4L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Porsche Boxster S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1282 mm
Length 4374 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1685 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 335 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6700
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 232 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19
Rear Tyre 265/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zds100001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany