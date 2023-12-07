Specifications for the 2012 Porsche Boxster S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Porsche Boxster S 981 3.4L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1282 mm
|Length
|4374 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|335 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6700
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|232 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zds100001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights