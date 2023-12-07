WhichCar
2012 Proton S16 G Bt 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Proton S16 G Bt 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Proton S16 G. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1446 mm
Tracking Rear 1446 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 4257 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0X13
Rear Rim Size 5.0X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Radiator Support
VIN Number Pl1Bt3Snrab123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Malaysia